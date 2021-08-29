Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naalehu, HI

Naalehu calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Naalehu News Watch
Naalehu News Watch
 4 days ago

(NAALEHU, HI) Live events are lining up on the Naalehu calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Naalehu:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npKpZ_0bgSsBF900

2021 Preserving Cultural and Wilderness Resources

Hawaii National Park, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1 Crater Rim Drive, Hawaii National Park, HI 96718

This is the page to pay regular tuition ($250) for the Preserving Cultural and Wilderness Resources workshop (Hawaii Volcanoes Oct 19-21)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWXJg_0bgSsBF900

Volcano Farmers Market

Volcano, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 19-4030 Wright Rd, Volcano, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Every Sundays, 6:30AM - 10AMLocation:19-4030 Wright Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCUXc_0bgSsBF900

Kanikapila (Zoom)

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

This group is about getting together and connecting through music. All instruments and all levels are welcome, and singers, too. Contact Barbara Hoist: barb.jean.hoist@gmail.com Our regular...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu, HI
5
Followers
171
Post
594
Views
ABOUT

With Naalehu News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Volcano, HI
City
Naalehu, HI
State
Hawaii State
City
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Volcanoes#Barb Jean Hoist Gmail Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy