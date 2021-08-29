What’s up Boron: Local events calendar

(BORON, CA) Live events are coming to Boron.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boron area:

Monday Night Manna 08/2/21 Spaghetti Dinner Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1011 E Ave I, Lancaster, CA 93535

God is good! We are blessed in order, to be a blessing.

Who Got Clout 3 Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 44355 40th Street East, Lancaster, CA 93535

Were back with hot new indie artist ready to prove whos number one in the town ......come see who it is u cant miss this #WGC

Adelanto Summer Meltdown Show Concert Adelanto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 05:30 PM

Address: 12000 Stadium Way, Adelanto, CA 92301

truck show & concert Corridos legend Jorge Gamboa performing live.

BattleZone of the Bully Breed in the High Desert Adelanto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 12000 Stadium Way, Adelanto, CA 92301

Bully Fam it’s here!!! The High Desert BattleZone of The Bully Breed. Booth & Vendor Slots are now available, they are going fast so log in

LA F.A.M.E STUDIOS FOR FINE ARTS AND FASHION Helendale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

seasonal fashion shows annually Giving brands and models an opportunity to showcase seasonally EVERY Year pre registration is required to participate Presented by F.A.M.E la Fame always innovative...