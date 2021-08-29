Renovo calendar: Events coming up

(RENOVO, PA) Renovo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Renovo:

Capture the Skies in Pastels with Susan Nicholas Gephart Bellefonte, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 S. Allegheny Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823

Join Susan Nicholas Gephart, landscape painter and teacher, as she shows you how to transform your favorite sky photo into a pastel

Underground Railroad: A Journey to Freedom Bellefonte, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 133 N Allegheny St, Bellefonte, PA

The Bellefonte Art Museum for Centre County is pleased to house a permanent exhibit to commemorate the role of our region in the operations of the Underground Railroad. Although several area...

Clinton County Housing Authority Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 369 Linden Cir, Lock Haven, PA

Clinton County Housing Authority at Clinton County Housing Authority Tenant Services, 369 Linden Cir, Lock Haven, PA 17745, Lock Haven, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm

Connect the Dots Central PA: S&D Brands Community Event Bellefonte, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Address will be sent with confirmation, Bellefonte, PA 16823

Get inspired, connect with local coaches and Ambassadors in our community, experience our award-winning brands, and have fun!

Chainmaille Serpentine Pendant with Carol Korte Bellefonte, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 107 S. Allegheny Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823

Learn to weave chainmaille while you create this elegant serpentine pendant. We will cover the how to weave chainmaille, ring size, & tools.