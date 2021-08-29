Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Superior, NE

What’s up Superior: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Superior News Alert
Superior News Alert
 4 days ago

(SUPERIOR, NE) Superior has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Superior:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRR3I_0bgSs8gD00

Chamber Coffee with Duis Meat Processing

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 207 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

Please join us each Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m at 207 W 6th St. for Chamber Coffee. This is a great chance to discuss upcoming events, promotions, and other items of general community interest...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QpzM_0bgSs8gD00

Business After Hours

Red Cloud, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 437 N Webster St, Red Cloud, NE

Business After Hours is on Facebook. To connect with Business After Hours, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2c0n_0bgSs8gD00

Weekly Racing

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

IMCA Weekly Racing Stock Cars - Sport Mods - Hobby Stocks - Sport Compacts - Mod Lites - Mini Stocks - Cruisers You may also like the following events from Concordia High Banks

Learn More

Comments / 0

Superior News Alert

Superior News Alert

Superior, NE
16
Followers
197
Post
634
Views
ABOUT

With Superior News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Digital#Chamber Coffee#Red Cloud#Ne Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy