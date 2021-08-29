Cancel
Jeffersonville, OH

Live events Jeffersonville — what’s coming up

Jeffersonville Times
 4 days ago

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Jeffersonville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jeffersonville area:

Triple LoST on Prairie Grass Trail - London/ S Charleston/ Cedarville OH

London, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Actual starting location revealed with your ticket, London, OH 43140

Rider's choice! 59, 36, or 16 miles on this beautiful countryside rail-to-trail bikeway. 3 starting spots - 3 tour lengths - 2 tasty stops!

The "Wright" Run Against Drugs 2021

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Eyeman Park Drive, Washington Court House, OH 43160

Come get colorful, listen to an awesome DJ, and help us raise money to support the continued drug education for the youth of our community.

SMOKIN MIRRORS

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2462 Old U.S. 35, Washington Court House, OH

SMOKIN MIRRORS Hosted By One More Sports Bar & Grill. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Washington Court House., Come join us for live music, drinks, and great food

Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival

Clifton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 North St, Clifton, OH

The annual Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival will be held August 27 & 28, 2021 in the Village of Clifton alongside the beautiful Clifton Gorge in Greene County, Ohio. The event will feature back...

ROUND 3: Guess the Tail from the Tale

London, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 AM

Address: 20 E 1st St, London, OH

Stop in the library each week to see the new character tail on display on the bulletin board. Guess which book character the tail belongs to for a chance to win a stuffed animal red panda! One...

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Dj#Washington Court House
