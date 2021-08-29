Live events coming up in Niland

(NILAND, CA) Niland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Niland:

Chair Yoga Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 81420 N Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

A gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting and/or using a chair. Chair Yoga is a great practice for everyone as it deepens flexibility while providing extra support.



Accoustic %26 Unplugged Fridays %26 Saturdays Featuring Mark Gregg %26 Misty Howell Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Acoustic & Unplugged is an intimate music showcase in an unmatched setting, happening every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10:30 p.m. (until 12:30 a.m. on concert nights) at Twelve. Join...

Geology of the San Andreas Fault Fall 2021 Coachella, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 29200 Thousand Palms Canyon Road, Thousand Palms, CA 92236

California is a state defined by plate tectonics, motion, continental drift, and subduction zones.

Brad's Pad Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Coachella Valley radio personality and music legend Brad Mercer and his 8-piece band play your favorite classic rock songs and have a whole lot of fun. Admission is FREE and you must be 21 years...

Stagecoach 2022 Indio, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 81800 51st Avenue, Indio, CA 92201

The Stagecoach Festival is an outdoor country music festival held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Various artists att