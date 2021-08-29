Cancel
Niland, CA

Live events coming up in Niland

Niland Dispatch
Niland Dispatch
 4 days ago

(NILAND, CA) Niland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Niland:

Chair Yoga

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 81420 N Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

A gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting and/or using a chair. Chair Yoga is a great practice for everyone as it deepens flexibility while providing extra support.\n

Accoustic %26 Unplugged Fridays %26 Saturdays Featuring Mark Gregg %26 Misty Howell

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Acoustic & Unplugged is an intimate music showcase in an unmatched setting, happening every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10:30 p.m. (until 12:30 a.m. on concert nights) at Twelve. Join...

Geology of the San Andreas Fault Fall 2021

Coachella, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 29200 Thousand Palms Canyon Road, Thousand Palms, CA 92236

California is a state defined by plate tectonics, motion, continental drift, and subduction zones.

Brad's Pad

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Coachella Valley radio personality and music legend Brad Mercer and his 8-piece band play your favorite classic rock songs and have a whole lot of fun. Admission is FREE and you must be 21 years...

Learn More
Stagecoach 2022

Indio, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 81800 51st Avenue, Indio, CA 92201

The Stagecoach Festival is an outdoor country music festival held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Various artists att

With Niland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

