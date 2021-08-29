Live events coming up in Niland
(NILAND, CA) Niland has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Niland:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 81420 N Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA
A gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting and/or using a chair. Chair Yoga is a great practice for everyone as it deepens flexibility while providing extra support.\n
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA
Acoustic & Unplugged is an intimate music showcase in an unmatched setting, happening every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10:30 p.m. (until 12:30 a.m. on concert nights) at Twelve. Join...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 29200 Thousand Palms Canyon Road, Thousand Palms, CA 92236
California is a state defined by plate tectonics, motion, continental drift, and subduction zones.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA
Coachella Valley radio personality and music legend Brad Mercer and his 8-piece band play your favorite classic rock songs and have a whole lot of fun. Admission is FREE and you must be 21 years...
Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 81800 51st Avenue, Indio, CA 92201
The Stagecoach Festival is an outdoor country music festival held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Various artists att
