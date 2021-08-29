Shining The Insta Spotlight On Diddy & Yeti Kong: Two Monkeys Are Better Than One
Two tiny monkeys are better than one! Let's meet Diddy and Yeti Kong. When you take a video of an adorable finger monkey taking a bath and grooming with a toothbrush, you're destined for internet gold. That's how Diddy Kong became a viral sensation, his video was reposted by many celebrities and large Instagram accounts. Diddy even has many high profile celebrity followers and was featured in the Wiz Khalifa music video for "Celebrate".cheezburger.com
