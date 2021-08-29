Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stuart, IA

Stuart calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Stuart News Alert
Stuart News Alert
 4 days ago

(STUART, IA) Live events are coming to Stuart.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stuart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmzTY_0bgSs2Nr00

Brandon Gibbs

Greenfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 154 Public Square, Greenfield, IA 50849

Brandon along with his twin brother, Brent, have a reputation for harmonies, instrumentation, and pure entertainment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4anp_0bgSs2Nr00

1982 INTERNATIONAL S-SERIES

De Soto, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bidding ended on 1HTLDMJM0EHA26509, Salvage International S-series at RANCHO CORDOVA, CA on August 21, 2019 at IAA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhH7F_0bgSs2Nr00

Baptism Class — Faith Bible Church Panora, IA

Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2096 IA-4, Panora, IA

Join us for Baptism classes if you are interested in being baptized after service.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ve28n_0bgSs2Nr00

Farm to Table Dinner with Guest Chef Aaron Holt

Panora, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2821 Iowa 44, Panora, IA 50216

Twin Vines Farm to Table Dinner with Guest Chef Aaron Holt!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q42gU_0bgSs2Nr00

Friends of Library Meeting

Guthrie Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 400 Grand St, Guthrie Center, IA

Friends of Library Meeting Our main goal is to support the Mary J Barnett Memorial Library. Our local library needs more then just financial help. Volunteers to help the library organize free and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Stuart News Alert

Stuart News Alert

Stuart, IA
24
Followers
252
Post
821
Views
ABOUT

With Stuart News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Guthrie Center, IA
City
Stuart, IA
Stuart, IA
Government
City
Greenfield, IA
Greenfield, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rancho Cordova#Ia Join#Ia 50216 Twin Vines Farm#Ia Friends Of Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy