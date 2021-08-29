Stuart calendar: Events coming up

(STUART, IA) Live events are coming to Stuart.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stuart:

Brandon Gibbs Greenfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 154 Public Square, Greenfield, IA 50849

Brandon along with his twin brother, Brent, have a reputation for harmonies, instrumentation, and pure entertainment.

1982 INTERNATIONAL S-SERIES De Soto, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Bidding ended on 1HTLDMJM0EHA26509, Salvage International S-series at RANCHO CORDOVA, CA on August 21, 2019 at IAA

Baptism Class — Faith Bible Church Panora, IA Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2096 IA-4, Panora, IA

Join us for Baptism classes if you are interested in being baptized after service.

Farm to Table Dinner with Guest Chef Aaron Holt Panora, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2821 Iowa 44, Panora, IA 50216

Twin Vines Farm to Table Dinner with Guest Chef Aaron Holt!

Friends of Library Meeting Guthrie Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 400 Grand St, Guthrie Center, IA

Friends of Library Meeting Our main goal is to support the Mary J Barnett Memorial Library. Our local library needs more then just financial help. Volunteers to help the library organize free and...