Cook, MN

Events on the Cook calendar

Cook News Flash
Cook News Flash
 4 days ago

(COOK, MN) Cook is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cook:

EMR 16 Hour/2 Day Refresher w/CPR @ AdvMN (multiple dates)

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1515 E 25th St, Hibbing, MN

EMR Refresher class: 16 Hours Face to face instruction: This […]

Stained Glass: Next Steps

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Mondays, August 30, September 13, 20, 27, 2021 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Tuition: $144 Materials: $40 This class has four sessions over 5 Mondays, skipping Labor Day. The age-old craft of stained glass...

UMFO WORKSHOP ON SET 3 DAY FILMMAKING EXPERIENCE

Hibbing, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1515 East 25th Street, Hibbing, MN 55746

For three days we will explore the ins and outs of what it takes to create a film, from pre production thru post production.

Hibbing Monday Night AFG

Hibbing, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2201 3rd Ave E, Hibbing, MN

Meeting In-Person and electronically. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/149416341 Meeting ID 996 60 1 3311, passcode 793760 Dial in 1-872-240-3311 access code 149-416-341# audio pin #1...

Summer Concert Series - The Adjustments

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 9th St N, Virginia, MN

While keeping all COVID precautions in mind, We are pleased to announce the return of our popular Summer Concert Series for 2021 in Olcott Park by the Fountain. As in the past, our outdoor...

