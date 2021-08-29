Preston events coming up

(PRESTON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Preston calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Preston:

Summer High Ropes Challenge at Eagle Bluff Lanesboro, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 28097 Goodview Dr, Lanesboro, MN 55949

Experience the thrill of a high ropes course with friends and family!

Color Me Calm Lime Springs, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 112 W Main St, Lime Springs, IA

The Lime Springs Library resume the Color Me Calm program on Tuesdays from 2:30 to 3:30. As children, many of us enjoyed coloring. But as we got older, added responsibilities came along which...

Annual Lobster Boil Spring Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for our 10th annual Lobster Boil! Our Executive Chef and entire culinary team are preparing an old fashioned Lobster Boil, with an appetizer, all of the classic ‘boil’ ingredients you...

Cresco Community Chapel Open House & BBQ Cresco, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Cresco, IA

Cresco Community Chapel Open House & BBQ Come & Join us on Sunday, August 29th 4:30 - 6:00pm Tours & BBQ in the completed Multi-Purpose Addition 4:40 - 5:45pm FREE Concert with Westward Road at 6:00pm

Norman Borlaug Harvest Fest NEW DATE Cresco, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 2nd Ave SW, Cresco, IA

New date for the Norman Borlaug Harvest Fest! August 27-29, 2021. Check back for details.