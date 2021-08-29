Cancel
Preston, MN

Preston events coming up

Posted by 
Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 4 days ago

(PRESTON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Preston calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Preston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdIz7_0bgSs0cP00

Summer High Ropes Challenge at Eagle Bluff

Lanesboro, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 28097 Goodview Dr, Lanesboro, MN 55949

Experience the thrill of a high ropes course with friends and family!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVeWs_0bgSs0cP00

Color Me Calm

Lime Springs, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 112 W Main St, Lime Springs, IA

The Lime Springs Library resume the Color Me Calm program on Tuesdays from 2:30 to 3:30. As children, many of us enjoyed coloring. But as we got older, added responsibilities came along which...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVd9r_0bgSs0cP00

Annual Lobster Boil

Spring Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for our 10th annual Lobster Boil! Our Executive Chef and entire culinary team are preparing an old fashioned Lobster Boil, with an appetizer, all of the classic ‘boil’ ingredients you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ciQd_0bgSs0cP00

Cresco Community Chapel Open House & BBQ

Cresco, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Cresco, IA

Cresco Community Chapel Open House & BBQ Come & Join us on Sunday, August 29th 4:30 - 6:00pm Tours & BBQ in the completed Multi-Purpose Addition 4:40 - 5:45pm FREE Concert with Westward Road at 6:00pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1brV_0bgSs0cP00

Norman Borlaug Harvest Fest NEW DATE

Cresco, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 2nd Ave SW, Cresco, IA

New date for the Norman Borlaug Harvest Fest! August 27-29, 2021. Check back for details.

Preston News Flash

Preston News Flash

Preston, MN
With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

