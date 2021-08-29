Cancel
Fairplay, CO

Fairplay events coming soon

 4 days ago

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Fairplay calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairplay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E21ZD_0bgSrztu00

HYPE: Metalsmithing with BreckCreate

Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 136 S Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Join the HYPE to create your own metalsmithing project! Ages 12-18

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkgWt_0bgSrztu00

Trivia on Main Street

Breckenridge, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 68 Continental Ct Unit B-12, Breckenridge, CO

Trivia is coming to Broken Compass Main Street!! Now you can get your fix of the earliest trivia in town within walking distance from anywhere in downtown Breck. We're bringing the knowledge and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4X4A_0bgSrztu00

DYU Grad Retreat at Denver Yoga Underground

Jefferson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Yoga Underground has always been a bit different than the brick and mortar yoga studios and done things off of the beaten path. We have many 'underground friends' in the community including the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwKHt_0bgSrztu00

Aspen to Crested Butte Overnight Hiking Experience + Dinner

Breckenridge, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1599 Ski Hill Rd, Breckenridge, CO

Experience the spectacular Aspen to Crested Butte hike with an overnight stay in the beautiful town of Crested Butte with fellow GH members! About the event: Grab your friends and join fellow GH...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcnmD_0bgSrztu00

High Country Conservation Center, Stump the Recycling Experts: Breckenridge Recycling Center

Breckenridge, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 284 Coyne Valley Rd, Breckenridge, CO

Your chance to find out where your recycling goes, ask your toughest questions and find out more about programs and events.

Learn More

Fairplay News Watch

Fairplay News Watch

Fairplay, CO
With Fairplay News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

