Fairplay events coming soon

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Fairplay calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairplay:

HYPE: Metalsmithing with BreckCreate Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 136 S Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Join the HYPE to create your own metalsmithing project! Ages 12-18

Trivia on Main Street Breckenridge, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 68 Continental Ct Unit B-12, Breckenridge, CO

Trivia is coming to Broken Compass Main Street!! Now you can get your fix of the earliest trivia in town within walking distance from anywhere in downtown Breck. We're bringing the knowledge and...

DYU Grad Retreat at Denver Yoga Underground Jefferson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Yoga Underground has always been a bit different than the brick and mortar yoga studios and done things off of the beaten path. We have many 'underground friends' in the community including the...

Aspen to Crested Butte Overnight Hiking Experience + Dinner Breckenridge, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1599 Ski Hill Rd, Breckenridge, CO

Experience the spectacular Aspen to Crested Butte hike with an overnight stay in the beautiful town of Crested Butte with fellow GH members! About the event: Grab your friends and join fellow GH...

High Country Conservation Center, Stump the Recycling Experts: Breckenridge Recycling Center Breckenridge, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 284 Coyne Valley Rd, Breckenridge, CO

Your chance to find out where your recycling goes, ask your toughest questions and find out more about programs and events.