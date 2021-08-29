Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, NY

Events on the Stamford calendar

Posted by 
Stamford Post
Stamford Post
 4 days ago

(STAMFORD, NY) Live events are coming to Stamford.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stamford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oXTz_0bgSry1B00

Track & Field Summer Camp Week

Richmondville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Welcome to Twist'N Flip Cobleskill Summer Camps! Summer Camps are important for children for many reasons such as reinforcing independence and empowerment, helps develop mental stimulation and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxnxy_0bgSry1B00

Prattsville Still Afloat Celebration

Prattsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Help Prattsville celebrate 10 years "Still Afloat" after Hurricane Irene! Water Blessing, Chicken BBQ's, Craft & Vendor Fair, Music and MORE!! More details will be rolled out shortly!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ug5b0_0bgSry1B00

Picnic At East Branch Farms

Roxbury, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 52234 NY-30, Roxbury, NY

A Korean-style picnic (피크닉) dinner set on the open, private fields of a biodynamic farm specializing in organic Kimchi in Roxbury, NY. About this event WHAT For $35 per person, you will receive a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5cZ3_0bgSry1B00

Bochum/ Flamenco Singing Workshop / Tangos de Malaga - Garrotin

Margaretville, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: bochum, 12455 Bochum

To be able to dance and understand flamenco, you need to understand its singing.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwIRE_0bgSry1B00

NA Meetings

Schoharie County, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Schoharie is one of the cities in Schoharie County, New York with some residents who are dealing with narcotics addiction. Although there are many treatment options for the condition, these...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stamford Post

Stamford Post

Stamford, NY
15
Followers
225
Post
947
Views
ABOUT

With Stamford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stamford, NY
Government
City
Cobleskill, NY
City
Roxbury, NY
City
Stamford, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Live Events#Chicken Bbq#Craft Vendor Fair#Korean#Kimchi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy