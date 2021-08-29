Events on the Stamford calendar

(STAMFORD, NY) Live events are coming to Stamford.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stamford:

Track & Field Summer Camp Week Richmondville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Welcome to Twist'N Flip Cobleskill Summer Camps! Summer Camps are important for children for many reasons such as reinforcing independence and empowerment, helps develop mental stimulation and...

Prattsville Still Afloat Celebration Prattsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Help Prattsville celebrate 10 years "Still Afloat" after Hurricane Irene! Water Blessing, Chicken BBQ's, Craft & Vendor Fair, Music and MORE!! More details will be rolled out shortly!

Picnic At East Branch Farms Roxbury, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 52234 NY-30, Roxbury, NY

A Korean-style picnic (피크닉) dinner set on the open, private fields of a biodynamic farm specializing in organic Kimchi in Roxbury, NY. About this event WHAT For $35 per person, you will receive a...

Bochum/ Flamenco Singing Workshop / Tangos de Malaga - Garrotin Margaretville, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: bochum, 12455 Bochum

To be able to dance and understand flamenco, you need to understand its singing.

NA Meetings Schoharie County, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Schoharie is one of the cities in Schoharie County, New York with some residents who are dealing with narcotics addiction. Although there are many treatment options for the condition, these...