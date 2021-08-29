Edison events calendar

(EDISON, GA) Edison has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Edison:

Dogface. A Traphouse Horror. Albany, GA SCREENING Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 Pine Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

Dogface : A Trap House Horror is coming to Albany GA ! ! !

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Albany, GA 31701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

The Art of Marriage Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3210 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Albany, GA 31701

A weekend event that weaves together expert teaching, stories, and humor to portray the challenges and beauty of God's design in marriages.

PURPLE RAIN SOUTHERN SOUL SUNDAY Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 313 PINE AVE, ALBANY, GA 31701

IF YOU MISS THIS PURPLE RAIN SHOWS, YOU'LL BE SORRY Starring: Nelson (SUGAA SHACKMAN) Curry, MR. David, SUGAR DADDY, MEME Yahsal, HILLTOP

SEW-N-STYLE SEWING CLASSES Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 721 West Broad Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

Stylist Rita B. is hosting Sew-N-Style 101 to teach transferable skills for those who want to learn beginner and intermediate sewing.