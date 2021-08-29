Cancel
Edison, GA

Edison events calendar

Edison Post
Edison Post
 4 days ago

(EDISON, GA) Edison has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Edison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31m0nc_0bgSrx8S00

Dogface. A Traphouse Horror. Albany, GA SCREENING

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 Pine Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

Dogface : A Trap House Horror is coming to Albany GA ! ! !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYBiW_0bgSrx8S00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Albany, GA 31701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCrC5_0bgSrx8S00

The Art of Marriage

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3210 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Albany, GA 31701

A weekend event that weaves together expert teaching, stories, and humor to portray the challenges and beauty of God's design in marriages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ud1V_0bgSrx8S00

PURPLE RAIN SOUTHERN SOUL SUNDAY

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 313 PINE AVE, ALBANY, GA 31701

IF YOU MISS THIS PURPLE RAIN SHOWS, YOU'LL BE SORRY Starring: Nelson (SUGAA SHACKMAN) Curry, MR. David, SUGAR DADDY, MEME Yahsal, HILLTOP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERcnT_0bgSrx8S00

SEW-N-STYLE SEWING CLASSES

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 721 West Broad Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

Stylist Rita B. is hosting Sew-N-Style 101 to teach transferable skills for those who want to learn beginner and intermediate sewing.

