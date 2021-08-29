Edison events calendar
(EDISON, GA) Edison has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Edison:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 117 Pine Avenue, Albany, GA 31701
Dogface : A Trap House Horror is coming to Albany GA ! ! !
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Albany, GA 31701
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 3210 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Albany, GA 31701
A weekend event that weaves together expert teaching, stories, and humor to portray the challenges and beauty of God's design in marriages.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 313 PINE AVE, ALBANY, GA 31701
IF YOU MISS THIS PURPLE RAIN SHOWS, YOU'LL BE SORRY Starring: Nelson (SUGAA SHACKMAN) Curry, MR. David, SUGAR DADDY, MEME Yahsal, HILLTOP
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 721 West Broad Avenue, Albany, GA 31701
Stylist Rita B. is hosting Sew-N-Style 101 to teach transferable skills for those who want to learn beginner and intermediate sewing.
