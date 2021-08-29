Cancel
Bridgeport, NE

Bridgeport calendar: Events coming up

Bridgeport Post
 4 days ago

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Live events are lining up on the Bridgeport calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bridgeport area:

Garden Party

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 1701 W 27th St, Scottsbluff, NE

Come join the fun in the WestWay garden as we harvest vegetables to give away on Sunday mornings and beyond.

Fall Wreath Make & Take- Sidney

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Time for some Fall wreath Make & Take classes ! 🎉 🍁 We will be making this Fall / Thanksgiving themed storm door wreath, right here in Sidney! ! WREATH MAKE AND TAKE - Sidney further class info...

Behavioral Health Threat Assessment

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4215 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority brings you: Behavioral Health Threat Assessment!

ACTS UPC POTLUCK

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Food, Fun & Fellowship! Come join us for our monthly potluck after service. It’ll be a fun, family-friendly evening with delicious food and a chance to see old friends and make some new ones. If...

Kaspen Haley Boxelder Stomp at The Oregon Trail Roadhouse

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 310 M St, Gering, NE

We are excited to have Kaspen Haley Boxelder Stomp joining us at The Oregon Trail Roadhouse for the very first time on Saturday, August 28th at 8:30 pm. Kaspen will be opening for Joe Nichols on...

Bridgeport, NE
With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

