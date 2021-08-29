Live events coming up in Byers

(BYERS, CO) Live events are coming to Byers.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Byers:

Music On The Farm Byers, CO

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 64001 Colorado 36, Byers, CO 80103

Music on the Farm and Party in the Park are free musical events held during the months of June, July, August and September in 2021.

The Big Time Bucking Horse Futurity w/Chancey Williams Kiowa, CO

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 95 Ute Avenue, Kiowa, CO 80117

Features 30 saddle bronc horses VS 24 cowboys! Rodeo at 7:00 | Chancey Williams concert immediately following the rodeo.

CppCon 2021 Aurora, CO

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80019

CppCon is the annual, week-long online and face-to-face gathering for the entire C++ community.

RV/Carports for MRA August 26/27/28/29 Deer Trail, CO

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Please review the RV Rental Policies document on our website here --> http://highplainsraceway.com/track-info/rv-and-carport-rental/rv-policies-and-prices/ To see a map of the paddock area and...

Military & Veteran High Performance Driving in Watkins, CO. Watkins, CO

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 5200 Front Range Parkway, Watkins, CO 80137

Building a community to the military & veteran population by providing non-clinical outreach through active participation in motorsports.