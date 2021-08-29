Cancel
Stephenson, MI

Stephenson calendar: What's coming up

Stephenson Today
 4 days ago

(STEPHENSON, MI) Stephenson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stephenson:

Paper Birds Deluxe at the Gould

Fish Creek, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 9058 Co Rd A, Fish Creek, WI

The regular Paper Birds lineup of Katie Dahl, Claudia Russell, Rich Higdon and Bruce Kaplan. Joined by Memphis multi-instrumentalist, Eric Lewis. Advance purchase required at katiedahlmusic.com...

Farmers market

Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2800 Roosevelt Rd, Marinette, WI

Farmers market consisting of local vendors selling produce, baked goods, personal care products, crafts and artisan goods. Applications can be picked up at the kiosk inside the Pine Tree Mall or...

Back At Loopy's In Loomis!

Porterfield, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Loomis Rd, Porterfield, WI

We're back at Loopy's! Pay no attention to that meteorologist, they're never right anyway! Come on out and party on the deck with us!

141 @ the Island Resort and Casino

Harris, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: W 399 US-2, Harris, MI

WE ARE ONCE AGAIN BACK IN CLUB 41 AT THE ISLAND RESORT AND CASINO! HOPE TO SEE YA THERE!!

BINGO

Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Win prizes while the proceeds go to help local vets

