Live events on the horizon in Thornton

(THORNTON, NH) Live events are lining up on the Thornton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Thornton area:

First Day of School — Mountain Village Charter School Plymouth, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 13 NH-25, Plymouth, NH

Mountain Village Charter School | 13 Route 25 Plymouth New Hampshire, 03264 | P. 603-536-3900 | F. 603-947-0189 Copyright © 2018 Mountain Village Charter School Photos courtesy of Karen Darling...

NHAHPERD Fall Conference: Ignite Your Passion & Purpose! Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 56 Packard’s Road, Waterville Valley, NH 03215

Join us for our in-person sessions at Waterville Valley Conference center. With tons of sessions for everyone!

Karaoke North Woodstock, Woodstock, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 135 Main St, North Woodstock, NH

Karaoke every Tuesday at the Woodstock Inn Brewery from 8:30 - 11:30pm.



Movies on Packard — Waterville Valley Resort Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Call 1-800-GO-VALLEY ( 1-800-468-2553 ) for Reservations and Information Accessibility Waterville Valley Resort is committed to providing a website that is accessible to the widest possible...

Flying Film Series: The Green Knight Plymouth, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 39 Main St, Plymouth, NH

Doors: 6:00PM Film: 6:30 Rated: R Thursday, August 26 Friday, August 27 Thursday, September 2 Friday, September 3 Saturday, September 4 An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian...