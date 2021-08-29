Cancel
Covelo, CA

What’s up Covelo: Local events calendar

Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 4 days ago

(COVELO, CA) Covelo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covelo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8xVP_0bgSrrq600

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers

Willits, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 291 School St, Willits, CA

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers at Little Lake Grange, 291 School St, Willits, CA 95490, Willits, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnzAa_0bgSrrq600

Hot Buttered Rum "Annual Hallowe'en Bash"

Willits, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 291 School Street, Willits, CA 95490

Cosmic Pickle Productions is proud to present our annual Hallowe'en Bash featuring Hot Buttered Rum, with other guests T.B.A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAqkP_0bgSrrq600

Church Summer Camp

Potter Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

The Gate will be having its first ever Family Camp!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aS78e_0bgSrrq600

The Hog Farm Hideaway 2022

Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: US-101, Laytonville, CA 95454

Join us for an intimate 3-day music festival featuring The String Cheese Incident and more at the beautiful Black Oak Ranch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xlHB_0bgSrrq600

Family Vacation Camp Weekends

Willits, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5401 Canyon Rd, Willits, CA

Family Vacation Camp Weekends Wente Scout Reservation – 2021 Friday, August 27 – Sunday, August 29, 2021 Friday, September 3, – Monday, September 6, 2021 Registration Camp Royaneh – 2021 Friday...

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Covelo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

