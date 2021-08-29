Cancel
Navajo, NM

Live events coming up in Navajo

Navajo News Beat
Navajo News Beat
 4 days ago

(NAVAJO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Navajo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Navajo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yX695_0bgSrqxN00

Science and the Five Senses

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us on Facebook and YouTube Tuesdays at 1:00 PM to explore with our five senses. This month we’re focusing on science we can see! • August 3rd, 2021 - Sink or Float • August 17th, 2021 - Does...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7pHt_0bgSrqxN00

Red Rock Crusade

Church Rock, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 825 Outlaw Rd, Church Rock, NM 87311

Red Rock Stadium with Cindy Jacobs, Bryan Trejo, Eddie James, and host Pastor Ben Lim in NEW MEXICO!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOG7l_0bgSrqxN00

Veterans 5K Run/Walk

Church Rock, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 825 Outlaw Road, Church Rock, NM 87311

2021 Veterans Conference 5K Run/Walk is going to be an in-person event and is free to everyone participating.

ABOUT

With Navajo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

