Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wetumka, OK

Wetumka events coming soon

Posted by 
Wetumka News Watch
Wetumka News Watch
 4 days ago

(WETUMKA, OK) Live events are coming to Wetumka.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wetumka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k61e0_0bgSrp4e00

Youth Open Mic Night

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 345 E Choctaw Ave, McAlester, OK

Please sign up in advance at https://spaceshipearth.coffee/openmic ~~~~~~~ Our first Youth Open Mic was a wonderful success, so we're hosting another! This is an opportunity for young (ages 18 ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wA8IT_0bgSrp4e00

Murphy Lee of the St. Lunatics Live

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Murphy Lee and Kyjuan will both be in Shawnee, Oklahoma Weds. Aug 18th 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwhrh_0bgSrp4e00

Lovera's Cooking Class | Chicken Parmesan

Krebs, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 95 NW 6th Street, Krebs, OK 74554

Lovera’s Cooking Classes are a fun and tasty way to try authentic Italian meals and learn the recipes! On the menu for Saturd

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPUPW_0bgSrp4e00

Going Beyond Simulcast with Priscilla Shirer

Mcalester, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 601 East Harrison Avenue, McAlester, OK 74501

An event that brings women together for a day of powerful biblical teaching, worship and prayer!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgAYn_0bgSrp4e00

Funky Creative Classes

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Funky Creative Classes at Okmulgee, Oklahoma, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 01:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka, OK
61
Followers
206
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wetumka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Okmulgee, OK
City
Krebs, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
City
Shawnee, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Wetumka, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cooking Classes#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy