Kingsville, OH

Coming soon: Kingsville events

Kingsville Post
 4 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Kingsville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kingsville:

Power wheels demolition derby

Austinburg, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Bring the kids and their power wheels to the Austinburg country days on August 29, 2021 at 5 pm. You may also like the following

Holiday DeStress Retreat

Geneva, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Address: 5653 Lake Road East, Geneva, OH 44041

Don't stress this holiday season. De-stress at this immersive retreat instead!

Rescued from the Mess presents "Sordid Lives"

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2928 W 13th St, Ashtabula, OH

A black comedy about white trash! When Peggy, a good Christian woman, hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her lover’s wooden legs in a motel room, chaos erupts in...

Music in the Garden

Albion, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Join us for an evening of music in the Albion Area Community Garden directly behind Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Albion, PA. Mike and Nancy Clark will be playing acoustic guitar and singing...

Sportsterz Outside Stage

Geneva, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5422 Lake Rd E, Geneva, OH

Sportsterz Outside Stage is on Facebook. To connect with Sportsterz Outside Stage, join Facebook today.

With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

