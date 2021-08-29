What’s up Meridian: Local events calendar
(MERIDIAN, TX) Meridian is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meridian:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 202 E Bo Gibbs Blvd, Glen Rose, TX 76043
Fossil show with activities. Fossils and paleontology are the purpose of this event.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Event, Waco, TX 76633
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 7201 N River Crossing, China Spring, TX
Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from China Spring Middle School: Monday, August 30 from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Waco, TX 76633
Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Waco, TX 76633
This three-day challenge is for working women who've been diagnosed with an autoimmune illness and need help with self-care & boundaries.
