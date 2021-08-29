Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, TX

What’s up Meridian: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
 4 days ago

(MERIDIAN, TX) Meridian is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meridian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NuP9_0bgSrnYQ00

FOSSILMANIA XXXIX

Glen Rose, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 E Bo Gibbs Blvd, Glen Rose, TX 76043

Fossil show with activities. Fossils and paleontology are the purpose of this event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTmFv_0bgSrnYQ00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Waco

China Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Waco, TX 76633

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRDMV_0bgSrnYQ00

MS Volleyball vs LaVega - China Spring Middle School

China Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 7201 N River Crossing, China Spring, TX

Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from China Spring Middle School: Monday, August 30 from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJj8c_0bgSrnYQ00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-WaTX

China Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Waco, TX 76633

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3FIH_0bgSrnYQ00

Fight the Flare: Set Boundaries For Your Best Health - Waco

China Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Waco, TX 76633

This three-day challenge is for working women who've been diagnosed with an autoimmune illness and need help with self-care & boundaries.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian, TX
27
Followers
208
Post
674
Views
ABOUT

With Meridian Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Glen Rose, TX
City
China Spring, TX
City
Spring, TX
City
China, TX
Meridian, TX
Government
City
Meridian, TX
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Paleontology#Fossils#Sun Oct 10#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy