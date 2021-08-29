What’s up Meridian: Local events calendar

(MERIDIAN, TX) Meridian is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meridian:

FOSSILMANIA XXXIX Glen Rose, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 E Bo Gibbs Blvd, Glen Rose, TX 76043

Fossil show with activities. Fossils and paleontology are the purpose of this event.

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Waco China Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Waco, TX 76633

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

MS Volleyball vs LaVega - China Spring Middle School China Spring, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 7201 N River Crossing, China Spring, TX

Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from China Spring Middle School: Monday, August 30 from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-WaTX China Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Waco, TX 76633

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Fight the Flare: Set Boundaries For Your Best Health - Waco China Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Waco, TX 76633

This three-day challenge is for working women who've been diagnosed with an autoimmune illness and need help with self-care & boundaries.