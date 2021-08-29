What’s up Marvell: Local events calendar
(MARVELL, AR) Marvell is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Marvell area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 116 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342
LIVE Music • Arts and Crafts • Food Vendors • Cash Bar • Merchandise • Harmonica and Drum Lessons • Bike Ride • Kids Area • Much more!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 235 Yazoo Ave, Clarksdale, MS
Share an intimate evening with Mick Kolassa . Enjoy songs from the new release WASTED YOUTH as well as all your favorites!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 109 Clark Street, Clarksdale, MS 38614
Huckin' Around is a celebration of the Mississippi River, its culture, heritage, ecology, art, and music.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 141 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342
The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition celebrating the invention of the American backyard is coming to the Delta Cultural Center.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:45 AM
Address: 705 S Grand Ave, Stuttgart, AR
The Way Forward for The United Methodist Church was the highlight of denominational discussion before COVID-19 dramatically shifted the conversation to other matters. Starting August 15th we will...
