Events on the Waurika calendar

(WAURIKA, OK) Waurika is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waurika:

Better Together Women's Conference 2021 Marlow, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 213 North Broadway Street, Marlow, OK 73055

A fun Saturday gathering at Marlow FBC to fellowship, learn and grow with other women.

Graveside service Henrietta, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 600 S Red River St, Henrietta, TX

Here is Vernille Tiemann’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Vernille Tiemann of Henrietta, Texas, born in Jarrell...

Carvin Jones @ Stick's Place Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 3305 Sheppard Access Rd, Wichita Falls, TX

World renowned blues guitarist Carvin Jones, voted in Top 50 Guitarists by Guitarist Magazine, brings his Ultimate Guitar Experience to you!

Worship & Prayer Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Worship & prayer all together in the sanctuary. (No separate children or student ministries.) Doors open at 6:30 PM.

Retirement Reception for Kathy Pennartz-Browning Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: Comanche Trail, Wichita Falls, TX

Please join us for a retirement celebration honoring Kathy Pennartz-Browning for 35 years of service in Financial Aid at MSU.