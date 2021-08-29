Cancel
Fountain City, WI

Live events Fountain City — what’s coming up

Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 4 days ago

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Fountain City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fountain City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okztn_0bgSrkuF00

Open House: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at 1267 Wincrest Dr

Winona, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 6070619 in Winona starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM CDT.

Xpedition - performing the music of Journey, Foreigner, Kansas, and Styx

Winona, MN

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1115 West Broadway Street, Entrance on 7th Street, Winona, MN 55987

You may have heard about their last HBP show - then known as SFO. It was an unforgettable night and we are planning on another great show.

A John Denver Christmas by Layne Yost

Winona, MN

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 1115 West Broadway Street, Entrance on 7th Street, Winona, MN 55987

We finally welcome Layne Yost to the St. Cecilia Theater! His previous shows in Winona outgrew their old venue. This will sound amazing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgeJH_0bgSrkuF00

I Am, He Said - A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond

Winona, MN

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 1115 West Broadway Street, Entrance on 7th Street, Winona, MN 55987

This will be a special evening of music. We have high expectations and this group does not disappoint!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcV61_0bgSrkuF00

August 30-Sept 3 Winona Wilderness Survival & Stealth 2.0 - Winona, MN 2021

Winona, MN

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 340 Lake Park Dr, Winona, MN

Our flagship camp that mixes fun and education with the end goal of learning how to obtain our basic human needs from nature: fire making, shelter building, stealth games, archery , fishing...

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City, WI
With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

