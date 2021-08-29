Cushing events coming up

(CUSHING, TX) Cushing is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cushing area:

AM Worship Henderson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 410 N Marshall St, Henderson, TX

Morning Worship Profile: Sunday morning attendance is between 400 and 500 people. Dress trends toward business-casual, though you can find anything from blue jeans or khakis to gray suits, flip...

Brighter Days Campaign Kickoff Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 138 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX

Join us on August 31 at 5:30 pm as we kick off our Brighter Days are Here "Live United" Campaign. Benefiting the Nacogdoches Area United Way this event will feature a festive Caribbean buffet...

Watercolor Series Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1808 South St, Nacogdoches, TX

This series will consist of 4 sessions: Class I - Focusing on how to use pencils, brushes, and paints. Choosing color pallets, designing composition, and exploring different techniques of...

(Mock) Gingerbread House Decorating Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Address: 1112 North St, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

We’ve taken the gingerbread house tradition and added a twist!

HipShot at Nacadoches VFW Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

HipShot is back to please the crowd with their assortment of “Dance Music.” Come on out and join us at the Nacogdoches VFW.