What’s up Siren: Local events calendar
(SIREN, WI) Siren is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Siren area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Community Service at Crooked Lake Park, Siren, WI 54872, Siren, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1855 145th St, Balsam Lake, WI
The A-Hole Scramble once again invades the Five Flags Golf Resort in beautiful Balsam Lake. Everyone is welcome, no experience necessary! Draw for teams at Hansen's Lodge and then caravan to the...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Hansen & Young, Inc. is having Farm Machinery Retirement - Balsam Lake, WI in Balsam Lake WI on Aug 30, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 22000 County Road M, Frederic, WI 54837
Join your sisters in Christ for a quiet, restful weekend in the wilderness as we unpack God's tool box together.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 1998 Wisconsin 87, Saint Croix Falls, WI 54024
Celebrate the harvest season with Shrimp Panang on Jasmine rice paired with a delicious wine from The Chateau St. Croix Winery!
