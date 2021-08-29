What’s up Siren: Local events calendar

(SIREN, WI) Siren is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Siren area:

Community Service Siren, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Community Service at Crooked Lake Park, Siren, WI 54872, Siren, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 06:00 pm

A-Hole Scramble Balsam Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1855 145th St, Balsam Lake, WI

The A-Hole Scramble once again invades the Five Flags Golf Resort in beautiful Balsam Lake. Everyone is welcome, no experience necessary! Draw for teams at Hansen's Lodge and then caravan to the...

Farm Machinery Retirement - Balsam Lake, WI Balsam Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Hansen & Young, Inc. is having Farm Machinery Retirement - Balsam Lake, WI in Balsam Lake WI on Aug 30, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

God's ToolBox Frederic, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 22000 County Road M, Frederic, WI 54837

Join your sisters in Christ for a quiet, restful weekend in the wilderness as we unpack God's tool box together.

Thai Dinner & Wine Saint Croix Falls, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1998 Wisconsin 87, Saint Croix Falls, WI 54024

Celebrate the harvest season with Shrimp Panang on Jasmine rice paired with a delicious wine from The Chateau St. Croix Winery!