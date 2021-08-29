Wellfleet events coming up
(WELLFLEET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Wellfleet calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Wellfleet area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Address: 680 Chequessett Neck Rd, Wellfleet, MA
$10 member/$20 non-member (pre-registration required/8 Max/age 16+) Mondays: 5pm – 6:30pm | Tuesdays: 8am – 9:30am | Thursdays: 4pm – 5pm
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 291 US-6, South Wellfleet, MA
Experience the best of morning bird activity with a Wellfleet Bay naturalist on this walk along sanctuary trails. From pine woodlands and freshwater pond to salt marsh and beach, the site's...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667
This is an outdoor event. Bring a lawn chair for seating and dress appropriately!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 55 W Main St, Wellfleet, MA
To register for this Zoom event, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3j3xzRH
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 258 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667
Indigenous history and the days of the railroad combine in this short hike around Duck Creek and the old railroad bed and bridge.
