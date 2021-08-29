Cancel
Wellfleet, MA

Wellfleet events coming up

Wellfleet Daily
 4 days ago

(WELLFLEET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Wellfleet calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wellfleet area:

Advanced Adult Drills & Skills

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 680 Chequessett Neck Rd, Wellfleet, MA

$10 member/$20 non-member (pre-registration required/8 Max/age 16+) Mondays: 5pm – 6:30pm | Tuesdays: 8am – 9:30am | Thursdays: 4pm – 5pm

Early Bird Walk at Wellfleet Bay

South Wellfleet, Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 291 US-6, South Wellfleet, MA

Experience the best of morning bird activity with a Wellfleet Bay naturalist on this walk along sanctuary trails. From pine woodlands and freshwater pond to salt marsh and beach, the site's...

Inside The Pages w/James Carroll

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667

This is an outdoor event. Bring a lawn chair for seating and dress appropriately!

"Why Fish Don't Exist"- an author talk with Lulu Miller via Zoom — Wellfleet Public Library

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 55 W Main St, Wellfleet, MA

To register for this Zoom event, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3j3xzRH

Wampum Demo and Hamblen Island Walk with Marcus Hendricks

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 258 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Indigenous history and the days of the railroad combine in this short hike around Duck Creek and the old railroad bed and bridge.

Wellfleet, MA
With Wellfleet Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

