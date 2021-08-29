Cancel
Mona, UT

Mona events calendar

Mona News Beat
 4 days ago

(MONA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Mona calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mona:

Wandering Game Night up Spanish Fork Canyon

Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: ___, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

With Fall on the horizon it's time to head to the mountains, enjoy the leaves, eat some personalized personal pizza, and play some games.

Take My Death Away Rehearsal

Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 165 N Main St, Spanish Fork, UT

Share:At the turn of the twentieth century in rural America, David and Sadie, an engaged couple, face tragedy when David suddenly dies. But death isn’t about to stop David’s unconquerable spirit...

5TH Annual Loa Fund Charity Golf Tournament

Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 2300 E Powerhouse Rd, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

5th Annual Loa Fund Charity Golf Tournament will be hosted on TBD 2022

Ripped and Toned

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 59 S 100 W #2121, Payson, UT

Come to our Payson location to try our Ripped and Toned class. This class is a combination of resistance, interval, power, plyometrics, endurance, and core training. Not a gym member? It will only...

Brendan James in Utah

Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 982 Scenic Dr, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Brendan James in Spanish Fork Utah. Come join us for an evening of music and beautiful views of the mountains.

