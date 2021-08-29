Live events Silver Bay — what’s coming up

(SILVER BAY, MN) Silver Bay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Silver Bay:

Fall Color Kayak (Morning) Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 7192 W Hwy 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Come join us on a kayaking adventure. On this trip we will drive through one the most scenic maple forests in the National Forest.

The Wolf and the Fox Two Harbors, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Drummond Grade, Two Harbors, MN

The renamed Heck Epic is back as The Wolf and the Fox in 2021 remade into two separate bikepacking events. For those looking to try this unique style of racing for the first time, this will be a...

Guided Hike at Cascade River Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Join us for a trip to Cascade River State Park near Lutsen, where we’ll venture the Cascade River.

Guided Painting Class Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 20 Surfside Drive, Tofte, MN 55615

In this class we will be painting a 3” by 4” canvas. We’ll focus on a simple North Shore landscape.

Wilderness Canoe (Afternoon) Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Our Wilderness Canoeing Experience on the Poplar River has become a guest and staff favorite.