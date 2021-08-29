Cancel
Bloomville, OH

Events on the Bloomville calendar

Bloomville Dispatch
Bloomville Dispatch
(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Bloomville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bloomville:

Music & Movement

Attica, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 14 N Main St, Attica, OH

Sing, dance & play! For babies through age 5. No registration required.

Celebration of Life

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Jeanne Flinn Robertson On August 21st, 2021, the world got a little less funny. Jeanne Swanner Robertson passed away peacefully in her home in Burlington, North Carolina after a short illness...

Halloween Extravaganza 2021 presented by P3 Productions

Tiffin, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 151 South Washington Street, Tiffin, OH 44883

P3 Productions is providing you a Halloween to remember with more than 5 live performances, cash bar, themed refreshments and much much more

Free FitCamp

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Monday, August 30, 2021 - 5:30pm Address: Happy Days Nutrition 451 E. Market St. Tiffin, OH 44883 Free Fitcamp. Come workout out with us for free! Bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and a no-problem...

Tiffin Flea Market

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 S Hopewell Ave, Tiffin, OH

The annual Tiffin Flea Market is recognized as one of the largest and most interesting flea markets in Northwestern Ohio. From 3,000 to 5,000 customers attend each of the eight weekend shows...

Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville Dispatch

With Bloomville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

