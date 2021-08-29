Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Claus, IN

Live events coming up in Santa Claus

Posted by 
Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
 4 days ago

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Live events are coming to Santa Claus.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Claus area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiqcl_0bgSrdjA00

Music on the Patio Concerts at Blue Heron

Cannelton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5330 Blue Heron Lane, Cannelton, IN

2021 Blue Heron Winery “Wine Over Water” Summer Concerts & “Music on the Patio” ​Concerts are FREE, except where noted* Picnics Welcome No outside alcohol allowed (State Law) ​Wine Over Water...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3J6x_0bgSrdjA00

Outlaw Limited (EVANSTON)

Evanston, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Outlaw Limited (EVANSTON) is on Facebook. To connect with Outlaw Limited (EVANSTON), join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ves1q_0bgSrdjA00

Garth Brooks Tribute No Fences

Jasper, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2210 N Mill Street, Jasper, IN 47546

Garth Brooks Tribute No Fences Opening act will be Jon and Stacy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9VDZ_0bgSrdjA00

Essential Oils 101

Jasper, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 College Avenue, Jasper, IN 47546

Learn about which essential oils you should have in your medicine cabinet and how to use them safely and effectively.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZWQSH_0bgSrdjA00

Paul Thorn

Jasper, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 517 Main Street, Jasper, IN 47546

Paul Thorn is set to bring his take on bluesy, rock, and Southern music to the historic Astra Theatre on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus, IN
25
Followers
255
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Santa Claus, IN
Government
City
Santa Claus, IN
City
Evanston, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Thorn
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Alcohol#Wine#Cannelton#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy