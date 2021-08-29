Live events coming up in Santa Claus

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Live events are coming to Santa Claus.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Claus area:

Music on the Patio Concerts at Blue Heron Cannelton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5330 Blue Heron Lane, Cannelton, IN

2021 Blue Heron Winery “Wine Over Water” Summer Concerts & “Music on the Patio” ​Concerts are FREE, except where noted* Picnics Welcome No outside alcohol allowed (State Law) ​Wine Over Water...

Outlaw Limited (EVANSTON) Evanston, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Outlaw Limited (EVANSTON) is on Facebook. To connect with Outlaw Limited (EVANSTON), join Facebook today.

Garth Brooks Tribute No Fences Jasper, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2210 N Mill Street, Jasper, IN 47546

Garth Brooks Tribute No Fences Opening act will be Jon and Stacy

Essential Oils 101 Jasper, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 College Avenue, Jasper, IN 47546

Learn about which essential oils you should have in your medicine cabinet and how to use them safely and effectively.

Paul Thorn Jasper, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 517 Main Street, Jasper, IN 47546

Paul Thorn is set to bring his take on bluesy, rock, and Southern music to the historic Astra Theatre on Saturday, September 11, 2021.