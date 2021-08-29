Ellis calendar: Events coming up
(ELLIS, KS) Live events are lining up on the Ellis calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellis:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2350 E 8th St, Hays, KS
Join us as we appreciate all the Ellis County educators at the 2021 Education Appreciation event. We will be at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall & Catering for dinner, cash bar, fun prizes and a...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 221 West 43rd Street, Hays, KS 67601
Rural & Remote provides you the opportunity to work from home, allowing you to stay or come home to the community you love.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 565 State St, Russell, KS
TCHS Volleyball travels to Russell to take on the Broncos.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: 202 SE Cardinal Ave., Plainville, KS 67663
All former students, teachers, and administrators: Plan now to attend the first ever PLAINVILLE HIGH ALL-SCHOOL REUNION!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Cards available at 1:30 Mini Games and Early Birds start at 2 Pull Tabs will be available $500 JACKPOT!!!
