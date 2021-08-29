Cancel
Ellis, KS

Ellis calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
 4 days ago

(ELLIS, KS) Live events are lining up on the Ellis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QewBj_0bgSrcqR00

Education Appreciation

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2350 E 8th St, Hays, KS

Join us as we appreciate all the Ellis County educators at the 2021 Education Appreciation event. We will be at the Rose Garden Banquet Hall & Catering for dinner, cash bar, fun prizes and a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QB31Q_0bgSrcqR00

Rural & Remote Summit 2021: The Future of Work

Hays, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 221 West 43rd Street, Hays, KS 67601

Rural & Remote provides you the opportunity to work from home, allowing you to stay or come home to the community you love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r22PN_0bgSrcqR00

TCHS Volleyball at Russell

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 565 State St, Russell, KS

TCHS Volleyball travels to Russell to take on the Broncos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLtMp_0bgSrcqR00

Plainville High All-School Reunion

Plainville, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 SE Cardinal Ave., Plainville, KS 67663

All former students, teachers, and administrators: Plan now to attend the first ever PLAINVILLE HIGH ALL-SCHOOL REUNION!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNDUC_0bgSrcqR00

Ex-Press Bingo

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Cards available at 1:30 Mini Games and Early Birds start at 2 Pull Tabs will be available $500 JACKPOT!!!

Ellis, KS
ABOUT

With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

