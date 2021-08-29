Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marengo, IN

Marengo events calendar

Posted by 
Marengo Voice
Marengo Voice
 4 days ago

(MARENGO, IN) Marengo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Marengo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1uhO_0bgSrbxi00

Zimmerman Glasstoberfest

Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 E Chestnut St, Corydon, IN

About Zimmerman GlasstoberfestCelebrate a family tradition of glass making, along with demonstrations, live music, beer garden, artists' booths, entertainment and German food. Starts at 5pm on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGIux_0bgSrbxi00

Buy Indiana Expo

French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

The purpose of the Buy Indiana Expo is to align Hoosier companies to unique opportunities to expand their business through contract with government centers. It also includes breakout...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOCnf_0bgSrbxi00

Drug Overdose Awareness Day Event

Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 124 S Mulberry St, Corydon, IN

This time is set aside in remembrance of those who have died due to overdose and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii8mD_0bgSrbxi00

HomeGrown Tuesday Farmers Market

French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 8 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 7PM Location:The French Lick Town Green

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32muQw_0bgSrbxi00

Macrame Yoga Mat Sling

Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1124 IN-62, Corydon, IN

If you love macrame and want a stylish way to carry your yoga mat to and from class then join us for this workshop! Come hangout at the studio, sip on some Snarky Tea, and have a fun and relaxing...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Marengo Voice

Marengo Voice

Marengo, IN
22
Followers
222
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Corydon, IN
City
Marengo, IN
State
Indiana State
Corydon, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#German#French#The Buy Indiana Expo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy