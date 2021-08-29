Marengo events calendar

(MARENGO, IN) Marengo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Marengo area:

Zimmerman Glasstoberfest Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 E Chestnut St, Corydon, IN

About Zimmerman GlasstoberfestCelebrate a family tradition of glass making, along with demonstrations, live music, beer garden, artists' booths, entertainment and German food. Starts at 5pm on...

Buy Indiana Expo French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

The purpose of the Buy Indiana Expo is to align Hoosier companies to unique opportunities to expand their business through contract with government centers. It also includes breakout...

Drug Overdose Awareness Day Event Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 124 S Mulberry St, Corydon, IN

This time is set aside in remembrance of those who have died due to overdose and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

HomeGrown Tuesday Farmers Market French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 8 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 4PM - 7PM Location:The French Lick Town Green

Macrame Yoga Mat Sling Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1124 IN-62, Corydon, IN

If you love macrame and want a stylish way to carry your yoga mat to and from class then join us for this workshop! Come hangout at the studio, sip on some Snarky Tea, and have a fun and relaxing...