Winona events coming up

(WINONA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Winona calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winona:

Best Of Mo Town and More West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

Motown & More Sat • Aug 28 • 8:00 PM West Plains Civic Center, West Plains, MO

Smart Start: Developing a Successful Business West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 408 Washington Ave, West Plains, MO

Do you dream of starting your own business, but don’t know where to begin? How do you validate your startup idea before you quit you day job? What chance does your idea have of being profitable...

Art Exhibit: Experimentation: Playing with Nature's Bounty — Ozark Vitality Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Washington St, Doniphan, MO

View Experimentation: Playing with Nature’s Bounty by Marj Hedstrom on August 14th - September 11th, 2021 at the Current River Heritage Museum.

Groovin at the Grove Jadwin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 36225 Big Rock Candy Mountain Drive, Jadwin, MO 65501

Weekend retreat with Live Music, Ecstatic Dancing, Yoga, Current River Float trips or Ozark Hiking. Did I mention superbly prepared eats?

AEL Orientation in West Plains West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 605 W Main St, West Plains, MO

Orientation is August 31-September 2 in West Plains. Students are required to attend all sessions before enrolling in class. Orientation is for anyone interested in preparing to take the HiSet...