Pound, WI

What’s up Pound: Local events calendar

Pound Updates
Pound Updates
 4 days ago

(POUND, WI) Live events are lining up on the Pound calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pound area:

Rok Brigade - Experience the Music of Def Leppard

Pound, WI

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: W7403 State Highway 64, Pound, WI 54161

Come see one of the top touring Def Leppard tribute bands with ROK BRIGADE live at Equity Hall & Bar.

ZZ Top Eliminator Tribute Band

Pound, WI

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: W7403 State Highway 64, Pound, WI 54161

Come see the top touring ZZ Top Tribute band live at Equity Hall & Bar, as featured on AXIS TV.

Worship in the Park

Athelstane, WI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Parkway Rd, Athelstane, WI

Worship in the Park at McClintock Park, Ovid, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Heart to Heartbreaker - A tribute to the music of Heart and Pat Benatar.

Pound, WI

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: W7403 State Highway 64, Pound, WI 54161

Come see Heart to Heartbreaker, a tribute to the music of Heart and Pat Benatar live at Equity Hall & Bar.

Volleyball: JV1 Quad vs Away vs. Multiple Schools (Away)

Oconto Falls, WI

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 210 N Farm Rd, Oconto Falls, WI

Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from East High: Monday, August 30 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PMType: nonconference Opponent: Away vs....

