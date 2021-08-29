Live events Warren — what’s coming up
(WARREN, TX) Warren has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Warren area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 6590 Lawrence Drive, Beaumont, TX 77708
At Day-Spring we are returning to the old landmarks of the Gospel.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Please join us for a morning of worship in song and the Word of God. Sunday School: 9:45 - 10:30am, with Sis. Rita Essery teaching Morning Worship - 10:45am, with Pastor Eric Essery bringing the...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 2801 U.S. Highway 190, Livingston, TX 77351
15th Annual Justice is Served drive thru Fish Fry, all proceeds go to CASA.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 302 N Charlton St, Woodville, TX
Documentary Movie night is on Facebook. To connect with Documentary Movie night, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Join us for our free prenatal development class on Wednesday's from 12pm-1pm. This will be a 5 week series. After completed you will earn a Pregnancy Pillow or Boppy Pillow! Message us or call...
Comments / 0