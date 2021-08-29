Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, TX

Live events Warren — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Warren Post
Warren Post
 4 days ago

(WARREN, TX) Warren has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Warren area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1LMb_0bgSrYGP00

Worship Service

Beaumont, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 6590 Lawrence Drive, Beaumont, TX 77708

At Day-Spring we are returning to the old landmarks of the Gospel.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xaKj_0bgSrYGP00

Sunday Morning Worship

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Please join us for a morning of worship in song and the Word of God. Sunday School: 9:45 - 10:30am, with Sis. Rita Essery teaching Morning Worship - 10:45am, with Pastor Eric Essery bringing the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MtZEe_0bgSrYGP00

CASA of The Pines 15th Annual Justice is Served Drive Thru Fish Fry

Livingston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 2801 U.S. Highway 190, Livingston, TX 77351

15th Annual Justice is Served drive thru Fish Fry, all proceeds go to CASA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nr846_0bgSrYGP00

Documentary Movie night

Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 302 N Charlton St, Woodville, TX

Documentary Movie night is on Facebook. To connect with Documentary Movie night, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibDSg_0bgSrYGP00

Free Prenatal Development Class

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Join us for our free prenatal development class on Wednesday's from 12pm-1pm. This will be a 5 week series. After completed you will earn a Pregnancy Pillow or Boppy Pillow! Message us or call...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Warren Post

Warren Post

Warren, TX
22
Followers
216
Post
793
Views
ABOUT

With Warren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Woodville, TX
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Livingston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Gospel#Casa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy