Events on the Ronda calendar

(RONDA, NC) Live events are lining up on the Ronda calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ronda:

Rattle Worship Experience Jonesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Woody Lane, Jonesville, NC 28642

This is our land. America is ours. Dry bones rise up! Bring a lawn chair. There will be food , kids worship, live music, drama/dance.

Back To Hogwarts Bash (TEENS ONLY)(REGISTRATION REQUIRED) Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 111 N Front St, Elkin, NC

The school year is upon us! Make crafts, eat snacks, and compete as a team in Harry Potter book/film trivia to see who gets the highest OWL score! For teens ages 11-18! Due to limited supplies...

Memorial service North Wilkesboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 180 Sparta Rd, North Wilkesboro, NC

Find the obituary of Linda Ann Triplett Price (1943 - 2021) from Boomer, NC. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Warm Flow Yoga with Kelly Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

Our most physically challenging yoga class at Yoga on Main. Room is warmed, 75 minute class. Get ready to work! About this event ($10 Drop In or Class Card) Open to anyone willing to push...

Aerial Yoga Workshop 8/21 Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

