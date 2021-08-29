Live events Crouse — what’s coming up
(CROUSE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Crouse calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Crouse area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: C/ Labastida 1, 28034 Madrid
Primer encuentro de la Comunidad de Aprendizaje de SNGULAR TeamLabs
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 301 W Academy St, Cherryville, NC
The magic of L.M. Montgomery’s treasured classic is reimagined in a Cherryville Little Theater stage production that is perfect for newcomers to Anne’s story and kindred spirits alike. When...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: RCB Room 336, Dallas, NC 28034
an overview of Conscious Discipline, a social and emotional intelligence classroom management program
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 1303 Dallas Cherryville Highway, Dallas, NC 28034
Presentation and hands-on lab on internal parasite prevention and control measures for horses.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 1041 Brevard Place Rd, Iron Station, NC
COVID-19 UPDATE: we will be limiting the tour to 20 people and we are highly encouraging masks and will be asking people to remain 6 feet from guests that are not part of their immediate family...
Comments / 0