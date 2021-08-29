Cancel
Crouse, NC

Live events Crouse — what's coming up

 4 days ago

(CROUSE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Crouse calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crouse area:

Encuentro de la Comunidad de Aprendizaje de SNGULAR TeamLabs

Dallas, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: C/ Labastida 1, 28034 Madrid

Primer encuentro de la Comunidad de Aprendizaje de SNGULAR TeamLabs

Anne of Green Gables Performance

Cherryville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 W Academy St, Cherryville, NC

The magic of L.M. Montgomery’s treasured classic is reimagined in a Cherryville Little Theater stage production that is perfect for newcomers to Anne’s story and kindred spirits alike. When...

Conscious Discipline

Dallas, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: RCB Room 336, Dallas, NC 28034

an overview of Conscious Discipline, a social and emotional intelligence classroom management program

Equine Parasite Prevention & Control

Dallas, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1303 Dallas Cherryville Highway, Dallas, NC 28034

Presentation and hands-on lab on internal parasite prevention and control measures for horses.

Farm Tour

Iron Station, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1041 Brevard Place Rd, Iron Station, NC

COVID-19 UPDATE: we will be limiting the tour to 20 people and we are highly encouraging masks and will be asking people to remain 6 feet from guests that are not part of their immediate family...

Crouse Bulletin

ABOUT

With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

