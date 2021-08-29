Cancel
West Tisbury, MA

West Tisbury calendar: Events coming up

West Tisbury Voice
West Tisbury Voice
 4 days ago

(WEST TISBURY, MA) West Tisbury has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Tisbury:

IGI Mobile Farmer's Market at Howes House

West Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

The Mobile Market is a truck stocked with reduced-price fresh, locally grown produce and eggs. The Market makes weekly deliveries as part of Island Grown Initiative’s mission to expand healthy...

Open Home On Sun Aug 29; 11:00AM - 2:00PM

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

694 State Road, West Tisbury MA Real Estate Listing | MLS# 38695

Icons of Summer Art Show

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 54 Main St, Vineyard Haven, MA

The Icons of Summer Show is featuring new incredible works by Linda Besse, David Whitbeck, Suzanne Hill, Rick Fleury, Kate Huntington, Wooley Dutton, Peggy Turner Zablotny, Robert Stickloon, and...

Swimming Weightless in Ocean Wonder

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 351 Beach Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Swim, Soar, Glide: Weightless in the Elixir of Blue Ocean. Cool your head... Warm your heart... Ignite your core. Inner Vision Ocean Swimming (IVOS) offers coastal swim sessions (4 people max...

Outdoor Yoga Class with Hallie Brevetti

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 56R School St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Tuesday August 31, 2021: Event listing from Oak Bluffs Library: Tuesday, August 31 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PMJoin us for yoga on the side lawn by...

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury, MA
With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

