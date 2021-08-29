Cancel
Paden City, WV

Paden City events coming up

Paden City Today
 4 days ago

(PADEN CITY, WV) Paden City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paden City:

Sunday Rose Garden Brunch

Moundsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3759 McCreary's Ridge Rd, Moundsville, WV

Psyche your senses for a fully exhilarating experience. The heady fragrance of thousands of roses in full bloom combined with a delicious multicultural buffet and live music will take you to...

5th Sunday of August

Bethesda, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 40601 Bethesda Belmont Rd, Bethesda, OH

On the next 5th Sunday, we're having the John & Svetlana Doughty family with us for the morning. John is the son of Chuck, hailing from Martins Ferry. Svetlana is from Russia and together they...

Bradley Scott Malone @ The Gold Derrick Gallery

Sistersville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 719 Wells Street, Sistersville, WV 26175

Bradley Scott Malone brings his 2021 tour to a conclusion at The Gold Derrick Gallery in historic Sistersville, West Virginia.

4th Annual Suicide Awareness Car Show — Mission 22

Powhatan Point, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Phone: (503) 908-8505 Mail: 694 N Larch St #910 Sisters, OR 97759 ElderHeart Inc. (DBA Mission 22) is a registered 501(C)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to healing America’s veterans when...

Free Webinar - Together We Walk: A Dementia Journey — Buckeye Hills Regional Council

Marietta, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

This webinar led by the Hospice of the Western Reserve will provide information on the types of dementia and their effects on the brain, and introduce participants to just some of the experiences...

ABOUT

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

