La Plata calendar: What's coming up

(LA PLATA, MO) La Plata is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Plata area:

Homecoming Sunday Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

List of Kirksville First Church of God upcoming events. Fireworks Events by Kirksville First Church of God. Join us each week for: Sunday Prayer - 8:30am Sunda

Northeast Missouri Golf Association - Three Pines #2 Lewistown, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 21196 Hawthorn St, Lewistown, MO

Come out and play your round anytime Aug 26-29 for the 2021 NMGA Championship! Course remains open for all play, this event is a block of time for individual players to play one 18 hole round...

The Mouse in Mayberry: Connections Between Walt Disney Productions and The Andy Griffith Show Marceline, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 305 E Howell Ave, Marceline, MO

Come and learn about the many connections between dozens of productions by the Walt Disney Company and The Andy Griffith Show. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A to answer any questions...

Kirksville Wine & Food FEASTival Kirksville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 116 South Franklin Street, Kirksville, MO 63501

This is a wine and food festival that will take place in downtown Kirksville! Come and join us for an evening of food, wine, and fun!

Mi,15.09.21 Wanderdate Kloster Lorsch und Freilichtlabor Lauresham für 50+ Linneus, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Lindenstraße 14, 64653 Lorsch

Wanderdate ist ein einzigartiges Angebot zum entspannten Kennenlernen anderer, aktiver Singles aus Deiner Region.