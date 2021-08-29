Live events Humboldt — what’s coming up
(HUMBOLDT, KS) Humboldt is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Humboldt:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2414 Horton St, Fort Scott, KS
Sponsored by the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department. The event is 4-person Scramble to benefit Special Olympics Kansas and includes contests, prizes, raffles, and breakfast.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 110 E Main St, Chanute, KS
Season:Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Tuesday, 5pm - 6:30pm Saturday, 9am - 11am Location:NE corner of Main Highland Streets
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 947 W 47 Hwy, Girard, KS
This morning session will focus on the framework for designing a classroom-based assessment. The intended audience is for educators that will be tasked with administering/designing the HGSS...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 224 W 18th St, Fort Scott, KS
Fort Scott Cinema Showtimes are for Films showing Friday, August 27th,2021 thru Thursday, September 2nd
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 1406 W Main St, Chanute, KS
Demo Derby we will be haveing a demo derby we will have 1 classes power wheels we have all the rules posted this event is for fun so remember we are out to have fun rules are posted on sunshine...
