Willow events calendar

(WILLOW, AK) Live events are coming to Willow.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Willow:

Backwoods Enduro Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Backwoods Enduro at 68880 S Parks Hwy, Willow, AK 99688, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 10:00 am to 06:00 pm

August Music Calendar Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Join us for Live Music as we feature some of the area's best musicians.

Denali Fitness Festival Ninja Event Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ninja Event at Denali Gymnastics Ages 11&under @4:30-6pm Ages 11&up @6:30-8pm

Battle of the Businesses Wasilla, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 451 W Hjellen Dr, wasilla, AK 99654

Does your business have what it takes? The traveling trophy for the First Annual Jousting Tournament could be yours for 2022!

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2530 East Parks Highway, Wasilla, AK 99654

Premium vintages of legendary scotch whiskys Ballechin, Edradour, Signatory to be paired with lavish courses from Evangelo's in Wasilla.