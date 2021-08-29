Live events Conway — what’s coming up

Cancel
(CONWAY, MO) Live events are lining up on the Conway calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Conway area:

2021 UPCI Missouri Men's Conference

Lebanon, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 926 Fowler Road, Lebanon, MO 65536

Get TOGETHER with Missouri men for 3 days of worship and God's Word in Lebanon, MO!

Live at the Gazebo-Seymour Town Square

Seymour, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Auntie Em and the Tornadoes will perform a free concert in the Gazebo located on the town square, across the street from the Owen Theater on Washington St. $10 suggested donation when the hat is...

Food Truck Tuesday Night at Turners Station August 31st (5 vendors)

Turners, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6484 E Farm Rd 148, Turners, MO

Food truck night at Turners Station August 31st. 5-7 p.m. Meet our 5 vendors offering dinner, drinks and desserts, along with potted plants. Andi's Snack Shack Tinga Tacos Bub's Distillery Gala...

Battery & Wiring / Grid Tie vs. Off Grid Workshops

Seymour, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 332 Cobblestone Drive, Seymour, MO 65746

Our wildly popular workshop offerings have been expanded to include our most requested topics. Add a buddy for $50!!

With Conway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

