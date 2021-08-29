Gila Bend events coming soon

(GILA BEND, AZ) Gila Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gila Bend:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

EON Business Meetup Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 21699 W Yuma Rd #116, Buckeye, AZ

Start and end your business week with us as we ask questions, share ideas, and connect with others. This is a hybrid program, email library@buckeyeaz.gov for login information.

Verrado Rotary Club Meeting Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 4242 N Golf Dr, Buckeye, AZ

Our club members are dedicated people who share a passion for both community service and friendship. Becoming a Rotarian connects you with a diverse group of professionals who share your drive to...