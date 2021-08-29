Cancel
Gila Bend, AZ

Gila Bend events coming soon

Gila Bend News Beat
Gila Bend News Beat
 4 days ago

(GILA BEND, AZ) Gila Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gila Bend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCI1o_0bgSrPJs00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Buckeye, AZ

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9Fbg_0bgSrPJs00

EON Business Meetup

Buckeye, AZ

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 21699 W Yuma Rd #116, Buckeye, AZ

Start and end your business week with us as we ask questions, share ideas, and connect with others. This is a hybrid program, email library@buckeyeaz.gov for login information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTNpa_0bgSrPJs00

Verrado Rotary Club Meeting

Buckeye, AZ

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 4242 N Golf Dr, Buckeye, AZ

Our club members are dedicated people who share a passion for both community service and friendship. Becoming a Rotarian connects you with a diverse group of professionals who share your drive to...

Gila Bend News Beat

Gila Bend News Beat

Gila Bend, AZ
With Gila Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

