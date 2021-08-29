Cancel
Inglis, FL

Live events Inglis — what’s coming up

Inglis Bulletin
(INGLIS, FL) Inglis is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Inglis:

CIT - Swim Lessons for Parent & Child 6-36 months - Lecanto, FL 2021

Beverly Hills, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: Beverly Hills, FL

Description The Parent & Child Aquatic Program promotes water enrichment and aquatic readiness activities for children six months up to three years of age, along with their parent. The instructor...

Cross Florida Gravel: The Kings Road

Yankeetown, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:04 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 07:04 AM

Address: Follow That Dream Parkway, Yankeetown, FL 34498

The One and Only Coast to Coast Gravel Route in the State of Florida.

Varsity Volleyball vs Lakeside Christian

Lecanto, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 4221 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL

Varsity Volleyball Game at Seven Rivers Christian School, 4221 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, Lecanto, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 05:00 pm

Movie Matinee ~ Members Only Event

Lecanto, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4127 West Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto, FL

Our monthly movie matinee's feature both classic and newly released movies, with popcorn and refreshments included. This month we will be watching "Little Women" (2019). You may also like the...

Micro Wrestling Returns to Citrus Springs, FL!

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1570 West Citrus Springs Boulevard, Citrus Springs, FL 34434

Let's get ready to rumble at the Citrus Springs Community Center with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

ABOUT

With Inglis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

