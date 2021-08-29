Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solon Springs, WI

Solon Springs calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Solon Springs News Flash
Solon Springs News Flash
 4 days ago

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Solon Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Solon Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZUwT_0bgSrNne00

2021 Great Northern Classic Rodeo

Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 4700 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880

The Great Northern Classic Rodeo is back with the thrills and spills of rodeo action. Join us Friday, Saturday or Sunday for family fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqqwZ_0bgSrNne00

The Great Northern Squash Festival

Foxboro, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2632 E Kunz Rd, Foxboro, WI 54836

Two days and three nights of music with camping. Order your ticket through Eventbright and receive a special gift!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWcej_0bgSrNne00

Wisconsin Point Fall Birding Orientation, with Adaptive Features

Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Wisconsin Point Road, Superior, WI 54880

Join us to learn about and see fall migrating birds at Wisconsin Point. This accessible event is for beginners and experienced birders.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ly9Ed_0bgSrNne00

Black Eyed Snakes + Boss Mama Colleen Myhre & Jebberhooch + Aurora Baer

Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880

Twin ports ultimate rock and blues show at Earth Rider Brewery

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOeN8_0bgSrNne00

The Lowest Pair + Superior Siren (Solo)

Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880

West Coast Americana folk duo of Kendl Winter & Palmer T. Lee

Learn More

Comments / 0

Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs, WI
15
Followers
214
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Solon Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Solon Springs, WI
City
Foxboro, WI
Superior, WI
Government
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Live Events#Eventbright#Wisconsin Point Road#West Coast Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy