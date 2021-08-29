Solon Springs calendar: Coming events

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Solon Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Solon Springs:

2021 Great Northern Classic Rodeo Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 4700 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880

The Great Northern Classic Rodeo is back with the thrills and spills of rodeo action. Join us Friday, Saturday or Sunday for family fun!

The Great Northern Squash Festival Foxboro, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2632 E Kunz Rd, Foxboro, WI 54836

Two days and three nights of music with camping. Order your ticket through Eventbright and receive a special gift!!

Wisconsin Point Fall Birding Orientation, with Adaptive Features Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Wisconsin Point Road, Superior, WI 54880

Join us to learn about and see fall migrating birds at Wisconsin Point. This accessible event is for beginners and experienced birders.

Black Eyed Snakes + Boss Mama Colleen Myhre & Jebberhooch + Aurora Baer Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880

Twin ports ultimate rock and blues show at Earth Rider Brewery

The Lowest Pair + Superior Siren (Solo) Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880

West Coast Americana folk duo of Kendl Winter & Palmer T. Lee