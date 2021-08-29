Coming soon: Canaan events

(CANAAN, CT) Canaan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canaan:

Power Lunch! Best 45 minutes of the day. Thursdays at noon Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 91 Main St, Canaan, CT

Join us during your usual predictable lunch hour to forget about work/life stress for a bit with a strength based yoga flow class that concludes with a deep relaxation to get you back to feeling...

Camp Isabella Freedman Falls Village, Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 116 Johnson Rd, Falls Village, CT

Camp Isabella Freedman is back in person this summer! Register now for Jewish Summer Camp for Adults 55+. Space is filling up fast! … span More

Historic Festival 33 & Sunday in the Park Concours Lakeville, Salisbury, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 60 White Hollow Rd, Lakeville, CT

Since 1983, the East Coast's premier vintage racing and concours event has been the Historic Festival weekend at Lime Rock Park, held annually on Labor Day weekend. No other venue in the U.S. has...

TapRoot Sessions: Dirk Powell and Rainy Eyes Sheffield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA 01257

Dirk Powell & Rainy Eyes play tight deeply-felt harmonies, traditional Appalachian and Cajun tunes, Americana.

Music Mountain Summer Music Festival Falls Village, Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 225 Music Mountain Rd, Falls Village, CT

3:00 pm American String QuartetProgramHAYDN String Quartet in D Major, Op. 76 #5SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet #8 in C Minor, Op. 110MOZART Clarinet Quintet in A