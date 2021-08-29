Coming soon: Webster events

(WEBSTER, SD) Live events are lining up on the Webster calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Webster area:

Ribbon Cutting - Prestige Salon Watertown, SD

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1933 Willow Creek Dr #3, Watertown, SD

Join us for a New Ownership Ribbon Cutting at Prestige Salon. We will cut the ribbon at 10:00am!

Menopause The Musical Watertown, SD

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

BASH 2021 Watertown, SD

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1901 9th Avenue Southwest, Watertown, SD 57201

Prairie Lakes Healthcare Foundation is excited to announce BASH (Building A Superior Healthcare System) 2021.

Killer Queen Watertown, SD

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

KXLG and Reliabank Present Killer Queen. Killer Queen are the only tribute to have sold out the same arenas as Queen in their heyday.

Grades 7-12 Jackbox Games Watertown, SD

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD

Join us while we play Jackbox games! Phones are needed.